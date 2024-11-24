Montgomery, who exited Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts with a shoulder injury, indicated afterward that he'll be ready for Thursday's game against the Bears, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Montgomery added that he believed it was a smart decision to rest him after he sustained his injury, but for now it looks like he's not in line to miss any action beyond Sunday. That said, look for the running back's name to be on the Lions' upcoming injury reports ahead of Thursday's contest.