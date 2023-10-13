Montgomery is expected to serve as the Lions' top pass-catching option out of the backfield in addition to handling his usual duties as the team's lead runner in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) ruled out for a second straight week.

While Gibbs was sidelined for last week's 42-24 win over the Panthers, Montgomery operated as a three-down workhorse, playing 90 percent of the running-back snaps through the first three quarters before backup Craig Reynolds picked up more work in the fourth once the outcome was in less doubt. For the fourth time in as many appearances on the season, Montgomery logged double-digit carries (19, for 109 yards and a touchdown), but the absence of Gibbs paved the way for Montgomery to see his most involvement in the passing game to date. After drawing just three targets total over his first three appearances, Montgomery was targeted six times Week 5, finishing with two catches for 20 yards. Another healthy workload on the ground and through the air should be in store for Montgomery on Sunday, making him a must-start option in the majority of fantasy leagues.