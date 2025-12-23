Lions' David Montgomery: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions listed Montgomery as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report due to an illness.
Montgomery didn't appear on Detroit's initial Week 17 report that was released Monday, so the veteran running back presumably fell ill overnight or earlier Tuesday. As long as Montgomery is back on the field in some capacity Wednesday, he should be ready to reprise his usual duties as Jahmyr Gibbs' top backup in Thursday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Limited workload in loss•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Reaches end zone in defeat•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Long TD run in primetime win•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Gets back into end zone in loss•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Takes back seat to Gibbs•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Held to 37 total yards•