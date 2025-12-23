default-cbs-image
The Lions listed Montgomery as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report due to an illness.

Montgomery didn't appear on Detroit's initial Week 17 report that was released Monday, so the veteran running back presumably fell ill overnight or earlier Tuesday. As long as Montgomery is back on the field in some capacity Wednesday, he should be ready to reprise his usual duties as Jahmyr Gibbs' top backup in Thursday's game against the Vikings.

