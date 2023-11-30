Montgomery (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Montgomery was a limited participant Wednesday in the Lions' first Week 13 practice, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game in New Orleans. Since overcoming a rib injury following the Lions' Week 9 bye, the fifth-year running back is averaging 13.7 touches and 95.0 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring a touchdown in each of Detroit's last three contests.