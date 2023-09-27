Montgomery (thigh) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Green Bay, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The Lions held walkthrough practices each day this week and listed Montgomery as a limited participant for every one. Four others players got the same treatment -- all starters or key guys -- and all four now are listed as questionable for Thursday night. That includes LT Taylor Decker (ankle) and LG Jonah Jackson (thigh), while RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) and swing tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) are already ruled out. The Lions can't expect great run-blocking with so many linemen banged up, and at this point it's not clear if Montgomery of Jahmyr Gibbs will be spearheading the rushing attack. Montgomery may end up a game-time decision Thursday evening, with his availability having a huge impact on Gibbs' fantasy value after the rookie got more carries Week 3 (17) than in Weeks 1 and 2 combined (14).