Montgomery (thigh) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Green Bay, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The Lions held walk-through practices each day this week and listed Montgomery as a limited participant for every one. Left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) and left guard Jonah Jackson (thigh) also carrying questionable tags into Thursday after being listed as limited Monday through Wednesday, while right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) and swing tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) are already ruled out. The Lions can't expect great run-blocking with so many linemen banged up, and at this point it's not clear if Montgomery of Jahmyr Gibbs will be spearheading the rushing attack. Montgomery may end up a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, with his availability having a huge impact on Gibbs' fantasy value after the rookie took on more carries Week 3 (17) than in Weeks 1 and 2 combined (14).