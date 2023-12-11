Montgomery rushed the ball 10 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears. He added three receptions on three targets for 19 yards.

The Lions were forced out of their typical run-heavy offensive attack, as they played from behind for nearly the entire game. As a result, Montgomery lost out on volume and split both touches and production almost exactly evenly with Jahmyr Gibbs. Since topping 100 rushing yards in his return from injury in Week 10, Montgomery has since failed to top 76 yards on the ground in his last four contests, though he had found the end zone in every game in that span before Sunday's loss.