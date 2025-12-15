Montgomery carried the ball seven times for 32 yards and a touchdown and failed to reel in his only target in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Montgomery was able to reach the end zone for the third straight week, plunging in for a one-yard score in the fourth quarter. The running back has now gone five straight games without double-digit carries after having reached at least 11 totes in seven of the team's first nine contests of the year. Montgomery has now turned 136 carries into 635 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 21 of 26 targets for 164 yards over 14 games this season.