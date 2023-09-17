Montgomery (thigh) rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for seven yards but was subsequently carted off after being injured late in the third quarter.

Montgomery turned the ball over on Detroit's first play of the second half. After having a touchdown reception negated on the next drive, he still finished that series with a four-yard score to atone for his mistake. His next time out, though, Montgomery was twisted awkwardly after making a catch, forcing him to exit the game and not return. While it was another productive performance prior to his departure, Montgomery's status going forward is now uncertain. If he's limited or unavailable, rookie first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs would figure to benefit from increased usage.