Montgomery (ribs) will undergo further testing on the injury that knocked him out of Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers, and the severity of his injury has yet to be determined, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Montgomery was injured on a hard landing following a second-quarter tackle. X-rays on Montgomery's rib injury came back negative, but further medical tests are required to determine the precise nature and severity of his injury. With Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) also banged up, Craig Reynolds could be Detroit's lead back in Week 7 against Baltimore if Montgomery misses further game action.