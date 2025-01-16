Montgomery (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders.

Montgomery hurt the MCL in his left knee during a Week 15 loss to the Bills, after which there was uncertainty about his potential to return this season. Ultimately, after he received numerous opinions regarding the issue, the Lions made the decision to not place him on injured reserve, giving him a chance to come back at some point in the postseason. The call was a fortuitous one after Detroit claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Montgomery will miss only three games as a result of the injury. It's unclear how much work he may scoop up alongside Jahmyr Gibbs on Saturday, but at the very least Montgomery likely will claim some of the early-down and short-yardage reps that have allowed him to compile 25 rushing touchdowns in 28 regular-season contests with the Lions.