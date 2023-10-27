Montgomery (ribs) isn't practicing Friday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

With two straight absences to begin Week 8 prep, Montgomery appears to be trending toward missing a second straight game due to a rib cartilage injury. The Lions will wait and see what Montgomery is able to do Saturday -- if anything -- before handing him a designation for Monday's game against the Raiders. If Montgomery is once again sidelined Week 8, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs would be in line for another turn as the Lions' lead back.