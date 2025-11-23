Lions' David Montgomery: Takes back seat to Gibbs
Montgomery carried the ball five times for 18 yards and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.
The veteran back failed to reach 40 scrimmage yards for the second straight game, but Montgomery simply wasn't needed much on a day in which Jahmyr Gibbs erupted for 264 scrimmage yards and three totals TDs. Montgomery has gone three straight games without getting into the end zone, his longest drought in three seasons with the Lions, but he could have a bigger role in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving tilt against the Packers.
