Montgomery rushed the ball 15 times for 71 yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders. He added one reception on one target for zero yards.

Montgomery was overshadowed by a huge performance from Jahmyr Gibbs, but he still saw an even split in carries. He also turned in a relatively efficient outing, including five rushes of at least five yards. While it was generally a positive outing for Montgomery, this marked only the fourth time he's topped 50 rushing yards this season, and he remains dependent on finding the end zone to turn in useful fantasy performances.