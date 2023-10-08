Montgomery will be the Lions' top available running back with Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) inactive Sunday in New England.

Montgomery hasn't been lacking for touches in his three appearances with a healthy Gibbs this season, racking up 69 carries and three catches on as many targets for 289 yards from scrimmage and five rushing TDs to date. With Gibbs sidelined Sunday, Montgomery should retain his usual volume on the ground, but he also could get a few more looks as a pass catcher considering Detroit's other available RBs are Craig Reynolds (20 targets in 23 career games) and Zonovan Knight (14 and eight, respectively).