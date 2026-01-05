Montgomery rushed eight times for 42 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bears.

After totaling 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 221 touches across 14 regular-season games (all starts) last season, Montgomery took more of a back seat to Jahmyr Gibbs in 2025. Montgomery didn't start any of the first 16 contests this season and handled five fewer touches per game, finishing with 716 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries to go along with a 24-192-0 receiving line on 29 targets. Montgomery will turn 29 years old in June and has two years remaining on his contract. His roster spot is likely safe for 2026, but the 9-8 Lions will be coming off a disappointing season and are likely to shake up the roster. It's clear Montgomery is little more than a touchdown-reliant fantasy proposition at this stage of his career.