Montgomery carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos. He added two receptions on three targets for -3 yards.

Montgomery saw 19 touches compared to 13 for Jahmyr Gibbs, though Gibbs out-gained him and also found the end zone twice. The latter factor is particularly concerning, as Gibbs' second score of the game came with the Lions up 35-10 and from the 12-yard line. Despite remaining relatively efficient, Montgomery has now failed to score in consecutive games after tallying 10 rushing touchdowns in his first nine contests of the campaign.