Head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that he's "starting to feel pretty good about" Montgomery (thigh) playing in Thursday's game versus the Packers.

Montgomery missed Week 3 due to a thigh injury and was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. His potential return would likely mean less usage for rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who saw 17 rushing attempts versus Atlanta after garnering just 14 through the first two weeks of the season. Montgomery isn't cleared yet, though, so fantasy managers should still monitor Detroit's injury reports.