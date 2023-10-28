Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders.

It never seemed possible Montgomery would play prior to the team's Week 9 bye, especially given the severity of the rib cartilage issue. In Montgomery's two absences this season, Jahmyr Gibbs has tallied 148 rushing yards on 28 carries to go along with 16 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown. Expect the rookie, and Craig Reynolds, to get a heavy workload against a vulnerable Raiders defense.