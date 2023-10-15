X-rays on Montgomery's ribs were returned negative Sunday at Tampa Bay, but he remains questionable to return to the contest, Pam Oliver of Fox's broadcast reports.

Montgomery took a hard fall when he was tackled from behind in the second quarter and required medical attention on the field. He eventually made his way to the sideline and then the locker room favoring his left side, which was revealed to be a rib issue. While he hasn't officially been ruled out of Sunday's game, Montgomery will yield the backfield to Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo due to Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) being inactive.