Lions' DeAndre Goolsby: Signs with Detroit as UDFA

Goolsby, an undrafted free agent, has signed a contract with the Lions, Jake Winderman of ESPN Gainesville reports.

Goolsby (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) had a disappointing senior season at Florida after catching 38 passes for 242 yards and three scores as a junior. He'll need to impress on special teams in order to win the potential No. 4 tight end job in Detroit.