Lions' Dee Virgin: Claimed by Lions
Virgin was claimed off waivers by the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Virgin was waived by the Texans over the weekend as part of roster cutdowns, and the defensive back will now get a fresh start in Detroit.
