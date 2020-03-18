Virgin will remain with the Lions after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Wednesday, Justin Rodgers of the Detroit News reports.

Virgin excelled as a special teams option for the Lions in 2019, playing a team-high 360 snaps in that department. The 26-year-old produced 10 tackles (nine solo) in 15 games last year, and is expected to operate as a special-teams ace for the 2020 season.