The Lions signed Jackson to a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson recently played in the UFL with the DC Defenders and posted 441 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 83 carries while adding seven catches for 39 yards. He last saw NFL regular-season action in 2023, when he appeared in four games between the Colts (two), Browns and Giants (one game each) and logged 14 carries for 16 yards. Jackson's addition solidifies the Lions' backfield depth while Sione Vaki (leg) is sidelined.