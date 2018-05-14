Lions' Deontez Alexander: Signs with Detroit
Alexander signed a contract with the Lions on Monday.
Alexander is an undrafted rookie out of Franklin College in Indiana, where he caught 114 passes for 2,133 yards and 33 across two seasons. The wideout should be considered a long shot to make Detroit's final roster this offseason.
