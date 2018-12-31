Alexander signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday.

Alexander (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) is an intriguing athlete who recorded a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 37.5-inch vertical at his pro day last spring. He's already had a couple of stints with the Lions since going undrafted out of Franklin last year and he figures to have a respectable chance of making the team given the current roster. While that sentiment could change if Detroit acquires more talent at wideout behind entrenched starters Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones this offseason, the Lions likely have greater needs to fill at other positions, which could possibly leave the team to turn to in-house options for depth.

