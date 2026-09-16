Barnes recorded six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Lions' 31-30 overtime win over the Saints on Tuesday.

Although Barnes wasn't listed as a starter on defense, his 77 defensive snaps were second-most among that position behind only Jack Campbell (90). Barnes set the tone for Detroit right out of half time, diving in front a Tyler Shough pass intended for Noah Fant to set the Lions up in Saints territory, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs seven plays later. Barnes added a six-yard sack on the Saints' next offensive drive, and the sixth-year pro is off to a terrific start to the 2026 campaign. The Lions' defense will certainly be tested on a short week, hitting the road to take on the Bills on Thursday.