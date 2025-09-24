Lions' Derrick Barnes: Considered limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Barnes was able to compile seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens, but he may have left the contest a little worse for wear. The linebacker will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Browns.
