Barnes (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Barnes was able to compile seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens, but he may have left the contest a little worse for wear. The linebacker will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Browns.

