Barnes (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The 24-year-old linebacker was able to return in the second-half Week 15's contest after sustaining a shoulder injury earlier in the game, but it now seems as if this issue will likely stop him from suiting up Sunday. If Barnes is unable to go in Week 16, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is expected to get the nod as the team's top right outside linebacker.