Barnes recorded two tackles (two solo), including one tackle for a loss, and a pass defensed in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

Barnes had a very modest tackle total, leaving him with three or fewer tackles in four of his last five games. However, he still made a big impact on the game, picking off a deflected Dak Prescott pass on the first play of the third quarter to set up a Detroit touchdown two plays later. That was the first interception of Barnes' career.