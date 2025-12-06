Lions' Derrick Barnes: Forces key turnover in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes recorded two tackles (two solo), including one tackle for a loss, and a pass defensed in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.
Barnes had a very modest tackle total, leaving him with three or fewer tackles in four of his last five games. However, he still made a big impact on the game, picking off a deflected Dak Prescott pass on the first play of the third quarter to set up a Detroit touchdown two plays later. That was the first interception of Barnes' career.
More News
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Posts sack in Week 7 victory•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Notches four stops in Week 6 loss•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Sack results in safety in Week 5•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Seven stops in win•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Past knee injury•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Limited in Thursday's practice•