Barnes recorded nine total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss in Sunday's 33-28 win over the Saints.

Barnes' nine stops were enough to tie Jack Campbell for the Lions' leading tackler in Week 13. The third-year linebacker out of Purdue is quietly having the best season of his career, as he's logged 61 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and 1.0 sack through Detroit's first 12 games. Barnes ranks second on the Lions in total tackles, and he'll look to continue his stretch of solid play as the year goes on.