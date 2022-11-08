Barnes recorded 12 tackles (four solo), including one sack, and added one pass defensed in the Week 9 15-9 win over Green Bay.

Detroit's defense stymied Aaron Rodgers and the Packers all afternoon, and Barnes played a big part in that, more than doubling his previous season high with 12 stops. He also registered his first sack of the campaign when he brought down Rodgers after Green Bay had passed midfield late in the second quarter. Barnes played on 67 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in the victory, by far his highest number so far this season.