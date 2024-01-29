Barnes (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Barnes sustained the knee injury on the 49ers' first drive of the game. While he's sidelined, James Houston and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are candidates to see more snaps at outside linebacker alongside starter Jack Campbell.
