Lions' Derrick Barnes: Limited in Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Barnes has been working through a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Lions' 38-30 win over the Ravens on Monday. A full session Friday would likely clear Barnes of an injury tag heading into Sunday's home game against the Browns. The 2021 fourth-rounder has opened the regular season with 19 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three games.
