Lions' Derrick Barnes: Notches first sack Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes posted seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 38-30 Week 3 win against the Ravens on Monday.
Barnes registered one of Detroit's seven sacks when he brought down Lamar Jackson on a third-down play early in the fourth quarter, causing Baltimore to settle for a field goal. The veteran linebacker has recorded 19 tackles through three contests to begin the campaign.
