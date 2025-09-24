default-cbs-image
Barnes posted seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 38-30 Week 3 win against the Ravens on Monday.

Barnes registered one of Detroit's seven sacks when he brought down Lamar Jackson on a third-down play early in the fourth quarter, causing Baltimore to settle for a field goal. The veteran linebacker has recorded 19 tackles through three contests to begin the campaign.

