Lions' Derrick Barnes: Notches four stops in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes finished with four tackles in a loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Barnes had a quiet game against the Chiefs, posting a season-low four tackles. Through six weeks, he's tallied 38 stops, including 2.0 sacks.
