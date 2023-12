Barnes (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Barnes injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Denver but was able to return after halftime. That and his ability to practice Wednesday (albeit in limited fashion) are good signs that he'll be able to suit up Sunday versus the Vikings. Barnes has already set career highs with 577 defensive snaps and 71 tackles through 14 games this season. He's added one sack and one forced fumble.