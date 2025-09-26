Barnes (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The Purdue product was a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. However, he upgraded to a full session Friday, suggesting he's ready to play in Sunday's affair. Barnes has recorded 19 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over Detroit's first three games this season. He's expected to serve as one of the team's top outside linebackers in Week 4.