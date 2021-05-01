The Lions selected Barnes in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

The Lions used back-to-back picks to address clear needs, selecting Barnes and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown early Day 3. Barnes earned a reputation as one of the more physical defenders in college during his time at Purdue, and given that he lined up at edge in 2019, he stands to bring valuable versatility to Detroit. On the flip side, his relative lack of experience at linebacker may mean he'll begin his NFL career as a project.