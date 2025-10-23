Lions' Derrick Barnes: Posts sack in Week 7 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes tallied five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a defensed pass in Sunday's 24-9 win over Tampa Bay.
Barnes tied for third on Detroit in tackles in the win. One of his stops was a second-quarter sack of Baker Mayfield for a six-yard loss. That pushed Barnes to 3.0 sacks on the campaign, setting a new career-high mark.
More News
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Notches four stops in Week 6 loss•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Sack results in safety in Week 5•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Seven stops in win•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Past knee injury•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Lions' Derrick Barnes: Considered limited Wednesday•