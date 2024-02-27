Barnes (knee) registered 81 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2023.

A strong summer propelled Barnes into the Week 1 starting lineup over first-round rookie Jack Campbell, and Barnes maintained a large role within Detroit's defense even as Campbell's role increased throughout the year. No play was bigger for Barnes than his game-sealing interception of Baker Mayfield in the playoffs to send Detroit to the NFC championship game in which Barnes hurt his knee after just three plays. While the linebacker said at the time that he believed he avoided structural damage to his knee, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, it is not clear if Barnes -- who is entering the final year of his contract -- will be ready for offseason workouts in mid-April.