Barnes recorded 78 total tackles (40 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over 17 games during the regular season.

Barnes was able to return to form in 2025 after being limited to just three contests in 2024 due to a knee injury. The linebacker was able exceed 70 total tackles for the second time in his five-year career while his 4.0 sacks matched his previous four years combined. Additionally, he was able to secure his first career interception in the team's Week 14 win over the Cowboys. Barnes will now enter the second season of his three-year contract with Detroit in 2026.