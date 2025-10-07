Barnes notched seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 37-24 victory against the Bengals on Sunday.

Barnes finished second on Detroit in stops in the win. His final tackle was a sack of Jake Browning in the end zone late in the fourth quarter that resulted in a safety to essentially ice the outcome. Barnes has 2.0 sacks this season, which already ties the career-high mark he established as a rookie in 2021.