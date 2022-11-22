Barnes recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 31-18 victory versus the Giants.
Barnes logged his third-best tackling performance of the season as the Lions rolled over the Giants in Week 11. While the linebacker did the majority of his work on defense (36 snaps), he also added one solo tackle over his 14 special-teams snaps. After playing just 88 defensive snaps and totaling 13 tackles over the first seven weeks of the season, Barnes has totaled 21 tackles while playing 119 of his 137 snaps on defense over the past three weeks.