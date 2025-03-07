Detroit signed Barnes (knee) to a three-year, $25.5 million extension Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Barnes only played in three games in the 2024 season due to suffering damage to his MCL and PCL in Week 3 at Arizona, and the Lions' defense seemed to feel the impact of his absence the rest of the way. He projects to start at one of Detroit's linebacker spots in 2025.
