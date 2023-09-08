Barnes logged six tackles with one TFL during Thursday's 21-20 win over the Chiefs.

Barnes drew the start at linebacker next to Alex Anzalone, and he ended up tying his counterpart for the team lead in tackles despite seeing about half of the defensive snaps. However, Barnes averaged just 4.3 tackles per game while operating in a similar role down the stretch of last season, and Barnes only figures to see less playing time as the season unfolds given the presence of first-round draft pick Jack Campbell.