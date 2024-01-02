Barnes recorded five tackles (three solo) in Saturday's 20-19 loss at Dallas.

Barnes looked like he was more or less back to his old self in his return from his shoulder injury, racking up tackles at a rate similar to what he had the rest of the season up to Week 17. However, he'll probably remember Saturday's game for a tackle he didn't make, when he came in unblocked on a blitz and missed a clear shot at Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' end zone. Barnes' missed opportunity for a safety turned into a 92-yard catch and run for CeeDee Lamb, which was arguably the difference in a one-point loss. Detroit hosts the Vikings in Week 18.