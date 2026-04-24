The Lions selected Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

Moore spent his entire four-year college career with Michigan, and he will stay in state after being scooped up by the Lions. He was an Honorable Mention on the All-Big Ten teams in both 2023 and 2024 before breaking out in his senior year in 2025, when he posted 30 tackles, including 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses across 12 games, en route to being selected to the All-Big Ten First-Team. Moore's steady increase in production over the course of his college career could translate to the NFL, and he has the size, athleticism and physicality to compete at the next level. His addition upgrades a Lions defensive front that is headlined by fellow former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson.