Lions' Des Lawrence: Waived on Tuesday

Lawrence (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Lions on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Lawrence was dependable against passes in college, but he lacked the ability to stop the run. This contributed to him going undrafted in 2017. If he clears waivers, he'll end up on injured reserve.

