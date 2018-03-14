Shead agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Shead was recently cut loose by Seattle after his recovery from a torn ACL kept him out for all but two games last season. The Portland State product is now healthy and proved to be a versatile defensive back who logged playing time at each position in the Seahawks secondary since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Shead will initially slot in as the No. 3 cornerback in Detroit behind Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, though it's possible that the Lions' 2017 second-round pick, Teez Tabor, could push him for playing time before long.